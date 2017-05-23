Northamptonshire pub landlord pays tribute to former punter Sir Roger Moore

The landlord of a Northamptonshire pub once frequented by Sir Roger Moore has paid tribute to the actor best known for playing James Bond following his death aged 89.

Sir Roger’s family announced the news on Tuesday afternoon (May 23), saying that he had passed away after a battle with cancer.

Back in 2014 Sir Roger had visited The Red Lion pub in East Haddon on the Northampton leg of his UK tour, and landlord Nick Bonner paid his respects to the acting great.

“It’s terrible news, the guy is an absolute legend,” said Mr Bonner.

“We all fell in love with him, he was that kind of person.

“He knew how to treat people, he was totally and utterly comfortable with fame.

“He didn’t mind people coming over and talking to him and welcomed it, whereas lots of people with his level of stardom tend to shy away.”

Sir Roger lunched at The Red Lion with his wife Kristina on three occasions while in Northampton, happily signing autographs and taking photos with customers and staff alike.

“He made us all feel very special and I’m sure he heard that from other places,” said Mr Bonner.

“We thanked him so much because of the impact he had over our little business.

“Just him coming to have lunch with us was absolutely huge. He was a lovely guy.”