Northamptonshire Police to patrol 'vulnerable' communities after spike in hate crimes following Manchester attack

Hate crimes have risen by nearly a third in Northamptonshire in the past week as a result of the Manchester bombings, according to the force deputy.

Assistant chief constable James Andronov has revealed that the number of hate crimes in the county has gone up from the usual average of 30 per week to 42.

As a result, he said the force will continue to provide additional visible policing patrols over the next few days, despite the reduction in the national threat level at the weekend.

"Our focus remains on patrolling crowded places, transport hubs and large events, and in those communities which may feel more vulnerable to abuse and hate crime," he said.

The assistant chief inspector said that the spike in hate crimes was disappointing, but 'not unexpected'.

However, he said he was encouraged to see reporting incidents to police that they believe have been motivated by hate or prejudice.

He added: "We would urge people to continue to do so and if you have been attacked, threatened, bullied or suffered physical or verbal abuse because of who you are, please report it to us on 101, via the online reporting site True Vision or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Although the national threat level has been reduced, it is also vital that people remain vigilant. If you see anything you believe to be suspicious, whether a vehicle, package or person, please report it.

"Rely on your instincts and if you are in any doubt, please contact the anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789 321 or in an emergency, call 999.

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect people from harm and we are regularly reviewing our operational plans.

"I hope this provides further reassurance to our communities and I would like to thank people for their support and willingness to engage with us."