Northamptonshire police sergeant who had alleged 'sexual relationship' with vulnerable person to face gross misconduct hearing

A Northamptonshire police sergeant accused of having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable person he had "supervisory responsibility" as well as making sexual approaches to seven female colleagues is to face a standards hearing.

Police Sergeant Ian Caffel is to face a disciplinary board at the Wootton Hall headquarters, on Monday, January 16.

Between March 15, 2010 and August 4, 2016, PS Caffel's conduct is alleged to have breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of his dealings with seven female colleagues.

It is claimed he made sexual comments and approaches "both in person and by text" to the officers and staff concerned.

Further to this PS Caffel is alleged to have "engaged in a sexual relationship with a vulnerable person over whom he had supervisory responsibility."

The conduct, if proved, could amount to gross misconduct, and see the sergeant dismissed.

Northamptonshire Police also claims PS Caffell had previously received "management advice" from neighbouring Bedfordshire Police for "conducting himself inappropriately with female colleagues".

The force says the conduct amounts to a "serious abuse of PS Caffel’s position as a supervising officer," which it says could undermine public confidence in the police service.

Chief Inspector Simon Edens is to chair the fast-tracked disciplinary hearing.