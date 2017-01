Police have made an appeal to try and find this man.

A police spokesman said: “Police have growing concerns for the welfare and whereabouts of 51-year-old Terry Brittain.”

He has been described as white, large build, bald and was last seen wearing grey jogging bottoms, purple t-shirt and a green jacket with white shoes.

Any sightings should be reported to Northamptonshire Police’s control room on 101 or if calling from outside of Northampton on 03000 111222.