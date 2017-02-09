Northamptonshire nurse associates start training

Northamptonshire has welcomed a group of students who are leading the way, shaping the nursing workforce of the future.

In a landmark pilot scheme, and the group of 38 nurse associate students began their studies at the University of Northampton.

The nurse associates in their new uniforms

With eleven UK pilot sites, Northamptonshire is part of a wider East Midlands collaborative of NHS Trusts and universities.

The associate role is part of national plans to create a new nursing job to work alongside existing health care support workers and registered nurses to care for patients.

Carolyn Fox, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Patient Services at NGH, said: “This is a really exciting time for nursing in Northamptonshire as we help to shape the future of the nursing profession.

This confirms the strength of the partnerships between the NHS and the University of Northampton in producing nursing professionals of the highest calibre.

“We’re delighted to welcome and support the first students to embark on this new route in nursing - we’re looking forward to providing the same outstanding levels of support to our new nursing associates as we extend to our exisiting nursing workforce.”