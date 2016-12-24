Northamptonshire mum celebrates her baby's first Christmas after beating leukemia twice

A Northamptonshire woman, who was told by doctors aged 16 that leukaemia had given her the fertility of a 40-year-old, is celebrating her baby’s first Christmas.

Jordie Graley, of Maidford, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia - a type of cancer that affects white blood cells - when she was five-years-old and relapsed in 2005, just before her ninth birthday.

Miss Grayley was later admitted to hospital in Birmingham for six weeks, where she was treated with intensive chemotherapy, and was told that it was highly unlikely that she will ever have her own children.

But Miss Graley, now 20, amazed doctors by going on to have a son, Sebastian on April Fool’s Day, 2016. Now almost nine months old, he and his family are looking forward to their first Christmas together.

Mum-of-one, Miss Graley said: “I’ve always wanted to have kids but I never thought I would have my own, I was never expected to have kids. I was talking about adoption.”

It was November 2008 before her treatment ended.

Her mum, Ricky, said: “It’s weird with leukaemia because you actually go into remission quite early on, soon after she relapsed she was in remission but they carry on the treatment for another two-and-a-half years. It’s not like you’re given the all-clear, it’s just the end of the regime of the protocol of treatment.”

The family were stunned and delighted in equal measure when Jordie revealed her inconceivable news

“The [doctors] were quite careful, they never said Jordie won’t ever have children, but it was highly unlikely. It was a wonderful surprise.”