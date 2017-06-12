Northamptonshire MP's role given to Michael Gove in cabinet reshuffle

South Northamptonshire MP Andrea Leadsom has been moved from her post as environment secretary to pave the way for Michael Gove to return to frontline politics.

The Towcester-based politician was named as the new leader of the House of Commons in Theresa May's cabinet reshuffle late last night.

Michael Gove will take up Ms Leadsom's previous position as environment secretary.

The Northants MP tweeted: "It's an honour to be appointed Lord President of the Council and Leader of the @HouseofCommons. Looking forward to the challenge!"

Andrea Leadsom reclaimed her Northamptonshire South seat on Friday morning, although with a decreased majority of 22,840, compared to the 2015 margin of 26,416.

Her new role means she is now responsible for arranging Government business in the House of Commons. However, the office does not attract a ministerial salary.

Mr Gove and the Prime Minister entered into a bitter row in 2014 over the alleged infiltration of Birmingham schools by hardline Islamists when Mr Gove was education secretary and Theresa May was home secretary.

However, many have seen his return to the cabinet as an attempt by Theresa May to secure her position as party leader.

During one of his more controversial moments as education secretary, Mr Gove attempted to remove global warming from the school curriculum.