Northamptonshire marina set to build new facilities block after winning funding

A marina in Northamptonshire has secured funding for the second phase of development.

White Mills Marina in Earls Barton, which opened in April last year, has been awarded money from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) and the Rural Development programme for England (RDPE).

The 141-berth marina was opened by farmers John and Debbie Skinner. The new building will include ladies and gents toilets and showers as well as disabled facilities and a much-needed community/meeting room for boaters and visitors to the River Nene.

John said: "Knowing that the EAFRD and the RPA believe so whole-heartedly in the next phase of our development is a real boost and of course a fantastic start to 2017, we can’t thank them enough.”

Work on creating the facilities building is expected to start within the next two months and it is hoped to have it completed by the beginning of May this year in time for the busy boating season.

John added: “The facilities building will enable us to provide the type of first class facilities that boaters have now come to expect from a brand new purpose built marina.

"Once it is up and running then we can begin to utilise the main area of the building and host different events throughout the year, and organise some social activities for our boaters and the wider community.”