Northamptonshire man to become a charity cage fighter after eight weeks in training

In aid of Cancer Research UK, a Northamptonshire man will take part in the biggest fight of his life next month, to raise money for a cause close to his heart.

With no training experience under his belt, Luke Howard, 25, of Roade will fight as part of the Ultra Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Challenge - in a bid to raise £250 for Cancer Research UK - after his mum was tested for the illness.

He is rigorously training three times a week for two months before the cage fight at the Park Hotel in Northampton on Sunday, October 22.

He said: "I'm raising money for Cancer Research because my mum had a scare with cancer but thankfully it was only a scare. It raised so many thoughts on what might have happened and it was scary.

"Fortunately I haven't lost anybody to cancer and I think it's because of the work Cancer Research is doing.

"When I had those negative thoughts it made me think of all the people that have truly been affected and I wanted to somehow help do my part."