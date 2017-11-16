Northamptonshire man charged with traveller site shooting of 17-year-old as part of gang of 12 in court

A group of 12 men with links to Northamptonshire have appeared in court charged with crimes ranging from conspiracy to supply cocaine, causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder.

The group appeared in Birmingham Crown Court on November 14, where they all pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The crimes are reportedly related to an incident on July 10, 2016, when a 17-year-old boy was shot at a travellers site in Braybrooke, Northamptonshire.

The teenager was shot at the Greenfields site leaving him with life-changing injuries.

One of the men, Nathan Hadfield, 34, from Burton Latimer, also faces two counts of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty.

Adam Panther, 26, from Kettering, Thomas Smith, 26, from Milton Keynes, and Shane Jelley, 30, from Kettering, are charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine between May and August 2016. They pleaded not guilty.

The group of 12, who appeared at Birmingham Crown Court, have links to Northamptonshire.

One of the group, Nathan Milne, 38, from Kettering, pleaded guilty to producing cannabis in 2016.

The group will be tried in court on March 12, 2018, while Nathan Milne will be sentenced on April 3, 2018.