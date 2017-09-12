Northamptonshire logistics team celebrate record-breaking growth figures

The Northampton branch of a large UK logistics providers celebrated a 200 per cent increase in exports compared to last year.

Europa Worldwide Group also doubled its revenue since 2016 with almost 80 new customers signing up to its road services this year in sectors including clothing retail, packaging and automotive parts for Formula 1, which form part of the supply chain to racing teams from across Europe.

Their rate of growth has been supported by the recent boom in e-commerce and imports.

Mitch Clarke, branch manager for Europa in Northampton, said: “We’ve seen some fantastic growth over the past 12 months. In May we saw our profits increase by 100% compared to last year and we plan to build upon this success in the near future.

“Ecommerce has undoubtedly played a significant role in the increased demand for our services, but the efficiency of our daily road operation, paired with our experienced and friendly customer service team, sets Europa apart."

As a result of the company's growth, four new appointments were made and will look to take on more administrative support in the coming months.

“It’s been a valuable few months of growth, with a lot of hard work from the whole team," said Mitch.

"Our priority now is strengthening the relationships with our new and existing customers, whilst expanding our reach into new business sectors.”

Dionne Redpath, branch network and sales director at Europa, said: “We’ve seen brilliant growth across all 11 of our sites and the success of the Northampton team has been a superb example of this. The rate of growth we are seeing puts the branch in a strong position for the year ahead and provides a great opportunity to expand the team and further increase the profitability of Europa’s services in the Midlands.”

Europa’s Northampton branch is also the home to its 9,000 sq metre Midlands warehouse and employs 50 staff in total.

The company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, is currently averaging 25 per cent growth across all its divisions, with turnover recently breaking the £100m mark, which is set to increase to £200m this year.