Northamptonshire library proposals could have 'disastrous' effect on communities, says Unison

Unison is concerned that proposals by Northamptonshire County Council, which could result in the closure of up to 28 libraries across the county, is just the beginning of deeper cuts that will have a 'disastrous' effect on local communities.

The proposed closures are part of a package designed to save £9.6 million in Northamptonshire. Other cost-saving measures include a reduction in highway maintenance services, halving the number of trading standards officers, reduced funding for children’s centres and the removal of bus subsidies.

Local Unison branch secretary, Penny Smith said: “If these proposals go ahead they will have a disastrous effect on local communities but my main concern is that they are just the beginning of something even worse.

"If that’s what they need to do to save £9.6 million, what are they going to have to do to save another £26 million?

"Local services have already been cut to the bone. I am very concerned about what’s going to happen next.”

The council needs to make further savings of £26 million by December, leading to fears of even deeper cuts to local services such as bus services, highways and trading standards and job loses among the council workers who provide those services.

The proposals are due to be discussed at a council meeting on Thursday.