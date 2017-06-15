Northamptonshire girls encouraged to take part in FA football sessions

Northamptonshire girls and young women’s footballing ambitions are being given a boost from a sponsorship deal by power supplier, SSE.

As part of The FA’s objective to double girls’ participation in football by 2020,

The FA and SSE have launched 200 SSE Wildcats Girls’ Football Clubs across the UK and girls from the County are being encouraged to take part.

Running on a weekly basis and continuing in to the summer, the clubs offer girls aged 5-11 regular opportunities to take part in organised football sessions with qualified coaches using local facilities.

Three SSE Wildcats Girls Football Clubs take place each week at Northampton’s Caroline Chisholm School, Towcester Centre for Leisure and Southfield School Sports Centre in Kettering.

Amber Wildgust, Northamptonshire FA Football Development Officer, said: “We currently have three Wildcats Clubs which started in April and currently boast up to 50 players. “These centres will be the critical in doubling participation by 2020 and inspiring girls aged 5-11 to fall in love with the game.”

At the launch of SSE Wildcats, John Stewart, SSE’s Director of Human Resources, said: “We’re delighted to support The FA in setting up these centres for 5-11 year old girls, where they can come together to discover new skills, make lifelong friends and ultimately have fun.”

SSE Wildcats has been established in partnership with SSE, supporters of girls’ football participation and sponsor of the SSE Women’s FA Cup, with support from UEFA, FIFA and The Youth Sport Trust.

For details about the three SSE Wildcats Clubs in Northamptonshire, please contact Amber Wildgust on Amber.Wildgust@NorthantsFA.com

