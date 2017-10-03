Northamptonshire GB footballer appeals for £10,000 after serious knee injury

A talented 28-year-old Northamptonshire footballer might not play for her country again after sustaining several nasty knee injuries, which will cost her £10,000 in private medical bills.

Back in July, captain of the GB Deaf Women's Football squad, Claire Stancliffe, of Wellingborough, sustained knee injuries at the Deaflympics 2017 while representing GB in the bronze medal match.

She had torn her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) - one of the four main ligaments in the knee - as well as severely bruising and fracturing a bone and partially tearing a tendon.

She told the Chron: "I'm absolutely gutted to find it's a career threatening injury.

"Football is my release from the 'hearing world' and to suddenly be told I may never play again is heartbreaking."

Due to the severity of the injury, Claire has been told that her best chance of recovery is to seek private treatment with a specialist.

But she says she will struggle to afford the £10,000 bill.

The footballer, who has competed internationally for 10 years, has now set up her own crowdfunding page in a bid to kick-start her career.

If she struggles to reach her final goal, Claire intends to use the money to fund private physio, a GameReady machine and hydrotherapy instead.

To help Claire, click: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/claire-stancliffe