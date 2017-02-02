Northamptonshire garden designer going for gold at Chelsea

A Northamptonshire-based garden designer has been recruited to part-design a garden at the world famous RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Caitlin McLaughlin, who was named the 2016 RHS Young Designer of the Year, will be working alongside lead designer, Sarah Eberle, to produce a garden for Hillier - owners of a chain of garden centres.

The designers will return to Chelsea in May on a mission to achieve its 72nd consecutive gold medal.

Caitlin, 26, has already amassed a considerable portfolio of garden design projects and in the summer of 2016, she received a gold medal for her ‘Nature and Nurture’ show garden at RHS Flower Show Tatton Park, where she was also awarded the prestigious RHS Young Designer of the Year accolade.

She said: “Working with Hillier and Sarah on a garden at the Chelsea Flower Show is a dream come true and such an amazing opportunity.

“With each meeting, I am learning so much about the processes involved in creating a Chelsea exhibit, and the mentorship and support from both the Hillier team and Sarah has been so great.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we are creating and am so proud I am able to be involved.”

Caitlin will be assisting Sarah Eberle, who is Hillier’s lead designer for the second year running.

With 35 years’ experience in the landscape industry, Sarah is considered one of the best in her field and is Chelsea’s most decorated designer, having won 13 golds medals. George Hillier added: “At Hillier we are avid champions of new horticultural talent and want to support future generations, which is why we are so delighted to be working with Caitlin.

“We are incredibly excited about the design that Sarah and Caitlin have created - details of which will be revealed in the New Year.”