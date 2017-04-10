Northamptonshire force pays respects to PC killed in Westminster terror attacks

Officers and staff from Northamptonshire Police took part in a two minute silence today in memory of PC Keith Palmer, who was killed in last month’s terror attack in the capital.

Deputy Chief Constable Andy Frost said: “Today is a very sad day for policing.

Officers bow their heads out of respect for PC Palmer.

“I pass my condolences to the families of PC Keith Palmer and the other innocent victims of that tragic attack.

“It’s really important the policing family nationally comes together and here in Northamptonshire it’s great to see so many staff and officers both at headquarters and hopefully around the county paying their respects.”

Chief Constable Simon Edens was joined by other colleagues from Northamptonshire at Southwark in London to be part of the ceremony.