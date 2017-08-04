Northamptonshire folk urged to hang up on phone scammers claiming to be from HMRC

Aggressive phone scammers claiming to be from the tax office have been calling residents in Northamptonshire and demanding money, a company claims.

CPR Call Blocker is urging people in Northamptonshire to hang up if someone claiming to be from HMRC calls ordering them to call back or risk facing legal action.

It follows reports of a similar scam in Australia where scammers were calling people and demanding money be paid or risk facing a warrant for their arrest.

The callers leave an automated message telling the recipient they owe tax. They are then directed to make an immediate payment on their "unpaid" balance or face a lawsuit.

A spokeswoman from CPR Call Blockers said: "The manner of these calls are both intimidating and threatening. These are classic tactics often used by scammers to try to bully members of the public and this can often make people panic and pay without thinking the process through first.

“We would always strongly recommend never paying something over the phone that you are unsure of. Especially in cases like this, where the call you receive is the first time you have heard of any payment that needs to be made.

"In the meantime, if you suspect you may have compromised your account, contact your bank or card provider as soon as possible. It also advisable to check your bank and card statements regularly for unauthorised charged as a matter of course.”

Anyone who receives a phone call claiming to be from HMRC should hang up and contact the tax office through its official website.