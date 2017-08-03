Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service to help children stay safe with six-week support programme

Children in Northamptonshire aged between seven and 11 years old can reach out to the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service for help if they have witnessed a loved one get hurt.

The Northampton charity, formerly known as the Northampton Women's Aid, has recently decided to change its name to reflect the changes in their line of work and remove the barrier to male victims seeking support.

The programme, titled 'Help Me To Stay Safe' provides a six-week programme to help children recognise and understand what domestic abuse is and the effect it has themselves and others.

Within the last financial year, the service has helped 138 children aged between five and 17.

A spokeswoman for the charity said they tend to deliver six one-hour sessions in schools and the community, which is split up into stages. She said: "It looks at safety and getting to know the children and their family dynamics.

"We look at their feelings and what children should do when they get upset."

Then the service looks at safe places in the children's home, at school or having a safe place in their head - as well as helping to focus on their hopes and dreams for the future.

While the programme is tailored to children aged between seven and 11 years old, Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service can tailor their support to younger children of five and older children of 11 or above, focusing on what makes an unhealthy or healthy relationship.

For more information, visit: http://ndas.co/ or call the helpline on: 0300 0120154 .