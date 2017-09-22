Northamptonshire council report highlights A43 safety concerns

Safety improvements, including closures of dangerous junctions on the A43, have been highlighted in a report by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

As a nationally significant route, the operation, maintenance and safety of the A43 through South Northamptonshire is the responsibility of Highways England (HE).

Following HE improvements to the A5 junction with the A43, Abthorpe roundabout and M40 junctions, SNC has been working with HE to improve safety along the 23 mile stretch of road.

The SNC report highlights the need for further improvements to address safety concerns, including consideration of the closure of more gaps in the central reservation.

Cllr Stephen Clarke, SNC’s portfolio holder for economic development, regeneration and housing, said: “Since the previous update to this council in 2015, work to the roundabouts at Towcester has been completed.

“However, a number of accident hotspots persist in the district along the A43 corridor, affecting the safety of road users, especially where slow-moving traffic comes into conflict with fast-moving traffic at the gaps in the central reservation.

“SNC officers will continue their work with Highways England to address these issues and to identify opportunities for further improvements, including funding.”

Along the South Northamptonshire stretch of the A43 there are a total of 38 junctions, including 21 gaps in the central reservation to allow for left and right turns on to the A43 and for U-turns.

Data shows nearly half the collisions recorded involved vehicles attempting to negotiate the central reservation gaps.

The 2015 HE report showed that during a five-year period (March 2009 to February 2014) there were 22 personal injury collisions relating to the A43 through South Northamptonshire, three of which were fatal injuries, seven were serious and 12 recorded as slight.

Since the 2015 report, four of the 21 gaps have been cordoned off and, due to the number of night time collisions being higher than average, work to replace cats-eyes along the stretch between the A5 and the M1 has also been completed.