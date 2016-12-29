Northamptonshire could well see snow within days, says county weather station experts

The first significant snowflakes in Northamptonshire this winter could be seen in the next few days, Pitsford Weather Centre says.

Experts at the Pitsford School-based station, who compile information for a five-day forecast, said people looking out their windows early on Monday could see a white landscape.

The outlook forecast reads: "New Year’s Day, if it starts dry, won’t stay that way for long as a band of heavy rain is expected to spread southwards later in the day.

"There will be a moderate, occasionally fresh, south-westerly breeze at first, but this wind will change direction to a north-easterly during the evening and the rain could well turn to snow on its trailing edge.

"Indeed, the county could wake to its first fall of snow on Monday morning."

As for the next two days, Friday is set to become another fine day across the county.

There will be some mist and fog around, but this should clear to reveal another day with good spells of sunshine and temperatures of 6C.

It will be a cloudy day on New Year’s Eve, but should remain dry for any partygoers out and about. Daytime highs will reach 8C, falling overnight to a manageable 6C.