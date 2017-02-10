Northamptonshire college to feature on new farming TV show

A college in Northamptonshire has been selected to star in BBC series, ‘The Farmer's Country Showdown’ following a competition students entered in November.

Moulton College is one of two colleges chosen after a stock judging competition at The Smithfield Festival, known as the College Challenge.

The filming followed the student’s journey from the preparation at college through to the main event.

Moulton College’s Luke Barnwell was selected as one of the two students to feature in the show, which follows him and his breeding ewe’s category at The Smithfield Festival.

He said: “It was a huge achievement to be selected to be featured in the show, having the camera following us around was a bit strange, but I’m looking forward to seeing the finished episode”.

Students were interviewed about their chosen careers and how knowledgeable they were in regards to agriculture.

Andrew Atkinson, agriculture lecturer said: “It was a privilege to work with students who rose to the challenge of the competition in a short time showing great commitment and team work and gave extra time and effort for Moulton College.

"So follow some of our students as they prepare for the stock judging competition at the Smithfield show and the events that happened on the day as we compete successfully against many land-based colleges across the country”

The BBC series ‘The Farmers Country Showdown’ starts on BBC1 at 3.45pm on Monday, February 13.