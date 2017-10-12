Northamptonshire Chamber tees-up funds for Cynthia Spencer Hospice

Businesses from Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes gathered at Northampton Golf Club yesterday to compete in a popular Charity Golf Day.

Nearly 30 golfers competed in the prestigious event organised by the Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce and the Milton Keynes Chamber of Commerce in aid of their charities of the year Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton and MacIntyre - a charity that supports adults, children and young people with learning disabilities.

This year the competitors were also vying to win the Northamptonshire Chamber Rose Bowl in its 40th anniversary year.

Tracey Branson, who is joint head of operations for the Northamptonshire Chamber and the Milton Keynes Chamber, said: “Our annual Golf Day gives players the chance to combine business with pleasure whilst supporting two brilliant causes.

“We are very grateful to all the players who supported the event and would like to thank Northampton Golf Club for their fantastic hospitality.”

The overall winners were Richard Powell and Paul Burton, representing MHA MacIntyre Hudson, with 43 points.

They were presented with the Northamptonshire Chamber Rose Bowl and an additional prize provided by fellow Chamber members, Mooncomputers Limited.

Second place were Tom Jullings, of Onefoursix Ltd, and Jon Thorpe, of acs office solutions, with 41 points.

Third place went to Terry Maddocks and Stevie Johnson, representing Anglia Concrete Ltd, with a score of 37 points.

Doing the double, Jon Thorpe, of acs office solutions, won the Nearest The Pin prize, sponsored by MacIntyre and the Longest Drive prize which was sponsored by Cynthia Spencer Hospice.

The amount raised from entry fees and donations will be presented to the charities at the Chamber’s annual Business Alliance dinner in the new year.