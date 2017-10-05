Northamptonshire Boys’ Brigade celebrates 100 years of fun and service

Over 100 young people have gathered to celebrate the 100th birthday of Northamptonshire Boys’ Brigade.

The Boys’ Brigade (BB), which works with 8 to 11-year olds, celebrated their century with a afternoon party filled with games, activities and cake eating.

To mark the milestone, members of the Juniors section have spent the special anniversary year, working on the Juniors100 Challenge with the young people being encouraged to complete 100 challenges.

The tasks include ‘taking part in a world record attempt’, ‘learning basic first aid skills’, ‘raising £100 for a local charity’ and ‘trying-out a new sport’.

Members have been getting active, being creative, learning new skills, exploring and being adventurous whilst helping others in their local communities.

During the year the youngsters have also researched the group’s beginnings in September 1917 and looked to the future for the next 100 years.

Joe Harrison, Northamptonshire Boys’ Brigade’s Development Worker said: “Our young people have been enjoying taking part in our 100 year celebrations all year long, so it was a perfect opportunity to come together and throw a party for this significant milestone.”

Northamptonshire Boys’ Brigade’s Vice President of the Junior Section, Martin Letts, said “It was so great to see so many of our Juniors, from the whole county, having so much fun at a once in a lifetime 100 year party.”

The celebrations will run until the end of 2017 with BB members and local communities getting together to celebrate the section’s anniversary.

Bill Stevenson, CEO of The Boys’ Brigade, added: “In celebration of 100 years of the Junior Section, we wanted to encourage members to not only shout about their achievements, but also try something new and get a chance to celebrate this very special year.

“At the BB we want to encourage young people to reach their true potential and explore new exciting activities - all essential in the developing years our Junior members are going through.”

For information about joining The Boys’ Brigade visit www.northantsbb.org.uk or Facebook.com/NorthamptonshireBoysBrigade