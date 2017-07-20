Northamptonshire-based vodka firm funds expansion through 'message in a bottle'

An award-winning village vodka maker is offering anyone who pledges £525 to his distillery the chance to have their name displayed inside his bottles.

Jelley's Vodka, based in Brixworth, is preparing to launch its new pomegranate flavour and has turned to online investors to help fund the company’s future growth.

Using a crowdfunding website, the distillery is hoping vodka lovers will pledge up to £525 to see their name printed on the inside of the new bottle’s label –

as well as receive a bundle of gifts and exclusive access to launch events.

Founder, Benjamin Jelley, said: "We have had a whirlwind few months, winning a number of awards for our elderflower vodka, but we are now ready for our next push.

"The new pomegranate flavour can take us to the next level but we need support to make that happen."

"Crowdfunding is an excellent way of gaining investment from like-minded people who are passionate about our product and want to be linked to our brand. There's no better way to be associated with Jelley's Vodka than to have your own name on the label.

"We want people to feel as though they are getting a return on their investment."

The new pomegranate vodka has been developed over several months, with feedback from public tastings at the Althorp Food Festival.

The tipple is due to be launched in Northampton later this year, while the company is also hoping to launch a corporate events arm – featuring a portable bar in the back

of a Land Rover.

Businesses can pledge £1,350 to the crowdfunding campaign in return for a Jelley’s Vodka ‘Discovery’ experience – which sees the Land Rover turned into a pre-paid bar

with staff mixing cocktails.

Mr Jelley said: “It’s a difficult time to attract new investors. We are trying to be different so that we stand out and offer something new."

For more information, visit: http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/jelleys_vodka