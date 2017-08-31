Northamptonshire aircraft rally could break world record for busiest airport this weekend

A Northamptonshire airfield will briefly become the busiest airfield in Britain this weekend.

The Light Aircraft Association (LAA) Rally will see up to 1,000 light sport aircraft land at Sywell Aerodrome over three days starting this Friday.

At peak time, a world record could even be broken with more than 100 takeoffs in a single hour, making the Northamptonshire landing strip busier than Heathrow.

The oldest aircraft is likely to be the 1915 BristolScout biplane, built from parts of an aircraft originally flown by owner David Bremner’s grandfather, while among the newest is a Rans S6, built by secondary school students from the West Midlands, which made its maiden flight just last month.

LAA chief executive Steve Slater said: “The LAA Rally is Britain’s biggest annual fly-in event, combining a trade show, exhibition area and static aircraft displays.

“It is not an air show, but with typically over 400 aircraft on-site each day, it is a mecca for aircraft enthusiasts from all over Europe, who take the opportunity to get up close to the aircraft in a manner not normally possible at formal air displays.”

The event this year celebrates "youth in aviation", with a special marquee dedicated to young flyers.

Admission to the event is free to LAA members . £12 for non-LAA members. Parking is free.