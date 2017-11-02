Northampton youth music group marches to national success

A Northampton youth music group, has marched to success in a national contest.

Liberty Drum Corps took first place in the Championship Class at the British Youth Band Finals.

Along with the overall title, the group also won the cups for best performance in music, in percussion, and in dance.

Liberty’s 2017 show entitled ‘The Bench’ included pieces by Van Morrison and Coldplay.

The 40 musicians told the story of a homeless teenager who home is a bench.

Group Leader, Dale Willis, said: “These young people have worked incredibly hard all year to really bring out the emotion in the show.

“Their final performance was incredibly moving.”

Liberty are now recruiting additional young brass players, drummers and dancers to join them for their 2018 season.

There are no auditions and the group are happy to teach young people from scratch so no previous experience is necessary - instruments are loaned free of charge.

Call 01604 750323 or www.libertydrumcorps.org.uk