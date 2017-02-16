Northampton women to run London Marathon for daughter's condition

A Northampton woman has been inspired by her daughter to run the London Marathon.

Hettie Bevington turns 4-years-old next week. When she was 18-months old she was diagnosed with non-verbal autism.

Hettie has non-verbal autism, which means she has no speech and has trouble socialising.

Now, her mother Amy, 36, from Brixsworth, will run the London Marathon in April to raise awareness of Hettie's condition.

Amy said: "I think I've wanted to do something like this since the day Hettie was diagnosed, but now the chance has come around.

"I'm running for Autism Concern and I've set a target of £1,800. They really supported me in the weeks surrounding Hettie's diagnosis.

Hettie will have to watch the marathon on TV from home.

"Hettie is a lively girl but she can struggle to make sense of the world and it's hard for her to form relationships, but Autism Concern put on playgroups where she can meet other children."

Autism Concern, based at Burlington House in Wellingborough Road, help people affected by all forms of autism gain independence and control of their lives.

Amy was at an Autism Concern meeting when she saw the chance to run for the charity.

"They mentioned they had a few places on the team," Amy said. "My hand went straight up.

"I'm nervous as I've never run a marathon before but I'm training hard and have a few half marathons coming up. I've got some really supportive friends and family.

"The marathon is actually on my 37th birthday. Normally I would be relaxing with a few glasses of wine but not this time.

"Unfortunately, Hettie won't be with me on the day as the crowds will be too much for her, but she can watch out for me on the TV at home."

Amy's just giving page can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amy-bevington.

Donators can also text TFCF51 with the amount to 70070.