Northampton woman who jumped red light injuring bikers freed from jail by judges

A student locked up for horrifically injuring a motorcyclist and his passenger when she shot through red lights has been freed by top judges.

Sumaiya Neher was locked up for nine months by Northampton Crown Court in June after she admitted causing serious injuries by dangerous driving.

Neher, 22, caused mayhem when she ran through red lights at a junction on the A508 in Kingsthorpe on November 6, 2016.

The collision involved a black Ford Focus and a red Yamaha motorcycle, which took place at the Cock Hotel Junction at about 10.40am.

She cannoned into the motorbike as she shot through the junction, London's Appeal Court heard on Tuesday (September 12), sending the rider and his passenger hurtling into the road.

The rider suffered devastating multiple fractures, and a pillion passenger sustained severe facial injuries.

Medics feared the passenger might not survive, but they have since made a remarkable recovery, Mrs Justice Carr told the court.

Neher, despite her "extremely dangerous maneuver", was under intense emotional pressure at the time.

Running the red light was an "inadvertent and not deliberate act", said the judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Burnett and Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.

Neher, of Hunter Street, Northampton, was also full of remorse and had stopped driving immediately after the accident.

Mrs Justice Carr said: "In our judgment the sentencing judge erred in failing to properly heed her very strong personal mitigation."

Freeing Neher, the court substituted a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.