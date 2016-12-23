Northampton woman welcomes family members from Asia to help celebrate landmark 100th birthday

A former dress and belt maker, who moved to Northampton 35 years ago celebrated her 100th birthday in the company of family from Hong Kong and Singapore.

Violet Frith of Eleonore House, Eastfield, was born in London in 1916 and grew up with nine siblings and later moved to Ecton Brook with her deceased husband, Wal in 1981.

Mrs Frith, known as “Sis” to friends and family, told the Chronicle & Echo that she fondly recalls her 75 years of marriage.

She said: “I don’t let anything worry me. Looking back, I was very lucky. I wouldn’t alter my life for anything.

“I’ve always liked being outside in the open air. I had some lovely times.”

The couple, who had two children together, would regularly take up ballroom dancing and trips away in their caravan to their favourite holiday destinations.

When asked about her life, Mrs Frith told the Chron that she remains independent and very happy in her own home. She said:“We’re looked after well by staff here [Eleanore House]. I don’t need carers and, besides, I would only get frustrated if I couldn’t do what I wanted to do”.

