Northampton woman to shave off hair in live video to fundraise for boy's life-saving operation

A Northampton woman has plucked up the courage to shave her hair off in a live Facebook video to raise money for a family friend's £45k life-saving operation.

Cain Tromans of Corby was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy at eight months old and suffers from severe pain on a daily basis due to the extreme tightness in his leg muscles.

Cain and his family are on their way to raising 45k for his life-saving SDR operation.

In an attempt to make a dent in the fundraising, Rebecca McGregor, 32, originally from Northampton is set to shave her hair off, live on Facebook "to help this little boy’s dream come true" on July 15.

She said: "If everyone watching this video donated just £1, we really could make a massive difference to this little boy’s life.

"Why not be a part of this journey and be the reason he walks for the very first time in his life, unaided.

"But most importantly, let’s help Cain live a pain-free life."

The family of the 11-year-old are pledging for help to raise £45k to fund Cain's life-changing Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation and 12 months intensive aftercare, which will remove, if not reduce the level of spasticity, making Cain’s life more comfortable with the condition he has.

Cain's legs vibrate because his muscles are so tight and currently he cannot manage to crawl because of the pain to too great for him.

He wears splints every day and, most recently, both of his legs were placed in a cast to help his bowing feet.

The 11-year-old undergoes physio every day, hydrotherapy once a week and also has to take medication twice daily.

She adds: "Despite Cain’s disability and health issues, I can guarantee he smiles through the pain; because it’s his life, and he will not be defeated."

"Cain is an inspiring young boy.

"He is kind, clever, caring, determined and is fun to be around. He can brighten up even the most miserable days, just with his smile and positive outlook on life.

"If I was to ask Cain if he could have one wish, he would answer 'to walk like the big boys at school'."

Until last September, Cain was still attending mainstream schooling but has since moved to an education that can cater for his needs.

For the past three years, Cain’s family have been arranging and hosting several types of charity events, from football matches, family fun days and musical nights.

So far the family, who have set up a GoFundMe page, has raised £4,345 through generous donations but still have a long way before they reach their target.

"Providing Cain with SDR means he will have a better quality of life as a disabled person.

"He will have a chance at achieving the dreams he has for his own future and more importantly, he will live more comfortably with spasticity," his parents said on the GoFundMe page.

If you would like to donate, head over to www.gofundme.com/sdrforcain.