Northampton woman’s yappy snap of pet pooch clicks with photo judges

A Northampton camerawoman’s picture of her pet dog has clicked with judges of a national photographic competition.

Jade Dunkley’s photo of her dog Daisy was selected as the ninth winner of Jessops’ #ShareYourSummer2017 contest.

The 24-year-old’s photo will take pride of place in 58 Jessops’ shop windows after winning the competition searching for the very best summer snaps.

After much deliberation, Jade Dunkley was plucked from the hundreds of submissions to display her work.

Jade, 24, said: “Photography has always been a part of life as my Grandad’s a professional photographer, however, my passion for photography began a few years ago when I realised how important it is to capture memories and life’s important moments.

“It was only 5 weeks ago I decided to buy my first digital camera - combining my two passions; photography and dogs. I thought my dog Daisy, playing in the garden would be the perfect subject to practice on, and thankfully this photo really brings out her personality”.