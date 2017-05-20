Search

Northampton woman reported missing this morning has been found

Kirstie Pope,24, was last seen in Berrywood Drive, Duston, prior to 8amthis morning.

A Northampton woman reported missing this morning has been found.

Police have reported Kirstie Pope, 24, has been located.

A force spokeswoman thanked the public for their help in finding her.