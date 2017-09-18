Northampton woman calls council 'heartless' after being ticketed while in charity shop

A mum of three, who was fined while dropping off items to a charity shop, has criticised Northamptonshire County Council after being slapped with a £25 ticket.

Karen Saad, 55, of Dallington had been clearing out her home before taking a trip to Mind - a mental health charity shop - in Regent Square, Northampton on August 31.

Karen Saad.

She was observed by a parking enforcement officer at 2.26pm and fined just five minutes later at 2.31pm while taking separate trips to her car to drop off goods including, jewellery, cupboards, crockery and shoes.

Pharmacy worker, Mrs Saad said she would rather donate the £25 to Mind rather than paying Northamptonshire County Council.

She said: "We had been doing a clearout and we always give to Mind.

"I went into the shop and [the staff] came out and helped as they always do, it took about four or five journeys. It was obvious that I was in the shop as the boot was open.

Karen claims there is no parking restrictions on the street.

"It was heartless for that traffic warden to do what he did, he could've come into the shop to check he knew where I was."

Mrs Saad, who has parked outside of the shop on previous occasions, claims there are no double yellow lines or parking restrictions on the road.

She adds: "The Mind charity shop goes above and beyond to help people in need and needs good quality donations badly. They do an amazing job."

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said: "Anyone who has received a parking ticket is entitled to appeal which is then considered by an experienced Parking Investigation Officer who is employed by the council. In this case, the Parking Investigation Officer upheld the Penalty Charge Notice at the informal stage.

"There is an appeals process in place and should be followed by anyone wishing to dispute a Penalty Charge Notice. Motorists can take their case to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, based in Cheshire whereby independent adjudicators consider appeals from across England and Wales and whose decision is binding on both parties.



"The driver has been advised that a Notice to Owner will shortly be sent to the registered keeper of the vehicle which explains how to pay the fine or make a formal representation."