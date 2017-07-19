Northampton Wizard of Oz production company needs your help - and your little dog too

A Northampton theatre group is looking for a four-legged star to play Toto the dog in their production of The Wizard of Oz.

The successful canine will perform as Dorothy's faithful carry-size friend at the Royal & Derngate Theatre for four nights in October.

Auditions are being held by local group Northampton Musical Theatre Company at the Northgate School, in Queens Park Parade, Kingsthorpe, at 7pm on July 27.

The company will consider and terrier-like breed of dog that is small enough to be carried in a basket and under one arm by Dorothy.

Director Martyn Knight explained: “Temperament and ability are more important than looks. We need a dog that is confident and friendly with people, especially children, that will obey simple commands – on and off the lead – and which won’t be fazed by bright lights, music - or pyrotechnics."

Anyone who thinks their dog could have the star quality the company are looking for should contact chairman Janice Hilton on 07842 533440, or by email at banjosqualityfoods@uwclub.net, to book at place at the auditions.

Regular attendance at rehearsals would be required through the summer and autumn, mostly Monday and Thursday evenings. The owner will need to be with their dog throughout rehearsals and at the side of the stage during performances. Full details of rehearsal and performance commitments will be provided at the auditions.

The Wizard of Oz takes to the Derngate stage in half-term week from Tuesday 24 to Saturday 28 October. To book tickets – priced from £10 to £22*, call Box Office on 01604 624811 or book online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.