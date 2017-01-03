Northampton vet practice reveals Poppy is the most popular name for dogs and cats

Poppy is the most favoured name for both pet dogs and cats born in the last 12 months, according to a Northampton vet.

New research revealed by Vets4Pets shows that the name Poppy was crowned number one in 2016, while Charlie ranked second overall.

The research has also provided an indication of popular names for 2017, highlighting that cat owners are increasingly likely to use the names TJ, Rey and Kylo and dog lovers could favour Duggee, Beaux and Kingsley.

Dr Huw Stacey, director of clinical services at Vets4Pets, said: “We see thousands of pets in our Vets4Pets practices across the UK every week, and the creativity of pet owners in choosing their pet’s name can be amazing.”

“The UK is obviously a nation of pet lovers and while a name helps identify a pet to its owner, the most important thing about pet ownership is making sure your dog, cat or rabbit is happy and healthy.

“Many families tend to let their children decide the name of their pet, so it’s perhaps not surprising that youngsters choose what can seem to be the easiest name to remember and one that they recognise from school."

Other names drawn up by Vets4Pets in 2016 include Captain Edmund Blackadder and Calvin Harris for cats, with dog names including De'Niro and Abraham Lincoln.

She adds: “Pets are a great addition to family life and can teach children many important lessons, so we always advise new pet owners to talk to their local vet about choosing the best pet for their circumstances.

“As for names, our only advice is to use something that is easy to remember and you’re happy to tell your friends and family.

“The variety of names we find is extraordinary, but as vets, we’re here to help owners with pet welfare, be it vaccinations, microchipping or major operations such as hip replacements.”