Northampton university's multi-use sports dome plans given green light

Planning permission has been granted for a multi-use sports dome, two sports performance labs and a pair of teaching rooms at the new Waterside campus, which will open in a year's time.

Designed to Sport England dimensions, the multi-use sports dome will be suitable for a variety of sports, including netball, badminton, volleyball and basketball.

The additional buildings will sit alongside the three outdoor multi-use games areas and floodlit full-size all-weather sports pitch already being built at Waterside.

Vice chancellor, professor Nick Petford, said: “The dome is going to be a space that can be adapted for a variety of sports throughout the year, and the additional teaching labs and learning space will be a terrific resource for our sports students.

“We’re also one of only two universities in England to offer access to free sports and societies to all our students, and we’re happy to say the Students’ Union will be continuing to offer this when we move to Waterside in September 2018.”

The full-size all-weather pitch at Waterside has just been completed.

Students’ union president, Rafael Garcia-Krailing, said: “The University of Northampton is passionate about sport, so it’s fantastic to hear today that our plans for the sports dome on the new Waterside Campus have been approved.

“Sport brings together people from all backgrounds and, with the Students’ Union’s offer of free sport for every student, provides a fantastic opportunity for students to create new friendships and build a sense of campus community. I look forward to seeing our future cohorts benefit from these new facilities.”