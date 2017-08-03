Northampton trainee pharmacist dispensed top award

An Abington-based trainee pharmacist has been named as a company’s top student.

Monil Patel from Lloyds Pharmacy in Abington was announced as the firm’s Pre-registration Trainee of the Year 2017.

The Lloyds Pharmacy pre-registration training programme is a year-long course for over 150 graduate trainees, preparing them to be newly qualified pharmacists.

Monil, who has been working at the pharmacy in Christchurch Medical Centre, Ardington Road, said: “I am extremely honoured to be receiving such an important award and I am grateful for the recognition of my work.

“It would not have been possible without the inspiration I have received from my tutor and colleagues from whom I have derived the strength to challenge myself to perform better at each stage of my training.”

Lloyds area manager, Kulvir Grewal said: “Monil has had a fantastic year in which he has been able to have a really positive impact on patient well-being in the local area.

“He really threw himself into the community and has developed loads of meaningful relationships with patients that has made a huge difference to people’s lives.

“This is a well-deserved award.”

During the programme, each trainee is assigned a pharmacist tutor, provided with in-pharmacy training and invited to structured off-site development days, to develop knowledge and skills.

The course is designed to equip pre-registration trainees with the tools they need to successfully start their careers.

Award winner, Monil, added: “I really have enjoyed my time at Christchurch Medical Centre.

“I’ve learned an awful lot that will stand me in good stead for the rest of my career.

“The local community have been brilliant and I’m proud to have worked so closely with patients to help them to live more healthy lives.”