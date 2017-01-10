Northampton Town plans to make outdoor marquee a permanent fixture at Sixfields

Northampton Town Football Club has lodged plans to erect an outdoor marquee to shelter fans on damp days.

The planning committee on Northampton Borough Council is set to give the green light to the scheme at its next meeting on Tuesday, January 17.

The plan lodged by the Cobblers is to place a 24-metre long marquee, across the north stand car park on rainy match days, in order to house "external catering facilities."

The scheme has been recommended for approval by planning officers.

However as the look of the marquee is likely to tarnish as time goes on, the council has ordered that it be removed after three years.

The report to the committee states: "The primary area of concern is that, as a temporary structure, the materials are likely to decline over time, which would not be conducive to a good standard of development.

"In order to overcome this, a condition is recommended that would require that the structure to be removed and the land restored to its original condition within three years from the date of any forthcoming permission."

Spokesman for Northampton Town Football Club Supporters' Trust, James Averill, said any addition to the matchday experience was welcome.

He said: "It's great that they are adding extra facilities.

"It is something the club has improved on a lot since Kelvin Thomas came to the club."

A spokesman for the Cobblers, said: "As a club we are always working hard to improve the matchday experience for all supporters. The Fans Village and the Mick George family area have proved very popular and we believe the addition of a marquee to the Fans Village will help us to improve the facilities we offer further. We will provide a full update for supporters in due course."