Northampton Town Football Club to remember late supporters with picture montage

The Cobblers are asking loved ones to submit a picture of late footballing fans who pledged their support to Northampton Town Football Club over the years to be remembered in a photo montage.

Back in July, fans said their goodbyes to long-time steward, Les Arnold and just recently supporter, Andy Tebbutt, who passed away over the weekend.

A spokesman for the club said: “We were deeply shocked and saddened to learn of Andy’s passing and our thoughts are with Andy’s family and friends at this sad time.

“We understand those supporters travelling to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday are planning to pay tribute to him at the game.

“We have had to say goodbye to a number of loyal supporters this summer and a few weeks ago club staff attended the funeral of long time supporter and steward Les Arnold. We will be printing a tribute to Les in the Fleetwood Town programme.

“In addition, the club will recognise and remember supporters with a period of applause and a montage on the big screen twice a season, at the final home game of the calendar year and the final home game of each season."

To have a loved one included, friends and family are asked to email a photo and details to gareth.willsher@ntfc.co.uk.