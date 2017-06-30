Northampton Town Football Club rallies round to support family of Millwall supporter at funeral

Northampton Town Football Club and Cobblers supporters joined forces to support the family of a former Millwall supporter, and the Sixfields club also sent a Cobblers shirt to his funeral.

Antony Murphy was taken ill when attending the Good Friday game between the Lions and the Cobblers at the New Den and sadly passed away a few weeks later.

White and claret flowers were sent to Millwall from the Cobblers.

The supporter suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated for over 40 minutes in the stand.

Writing on the campaign page, friends of Mr Murphy said: "Antony has been put into an induced coma and has also had heart surgery to clear a blood clot blocking his arteries.

A spokesman for Northampton Town Football Club said: "The club had previously made a donation to the fundraising campaign to support Mr Murphy's family, and Mr Murphy's friends used some of that money to arrange some claret and white flowers, spelling out NTFC.

"We send our very best wishes to Mr Murphy's friends and family, who remain in our thoughts."

Antony's funeral took place on Friday, June 23.