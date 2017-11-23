Northampton town centre pub to reopen in December following six-figure investment

Northampton sportsmen have been invited to a VIP launch night at a town centre pub next month, before the official opening on December 2.

The Old Bank in St Giles Square will open its doors just in time for Christmas, offering customers a new menu as well as a revamped beer garden.

Anna Brewer, general manager at the Old Bank, said: “We’re all really pleased to be underway on this six-figure investment in such an iconic building at the heart of Northampton. The aim of this Greene King refurbishment is to do justice to this well-known building and show it at its very best.

“We’re delighted that the Northampton Saints have agreed to attend our VIP launch night on Friday 1 December and can’t wait to be officially open from 2 December.

“This has been a huge project for us, which includes a brand new menu full of new lunch options and a greatly expanded range of meals, as well as 4K television screens and a refurbished beer garden. We can’t wait to be finished and able to welcome everyone in to see this major refurbishment for themselves.”