Northampton town centre could house six new flats if plans get approval

A Northampton town centre street could have six new flats should plans for the conversion of the mixed use building be given the green light.

The property, 54 Gold Street, currently has a shop on ground level and offices on the second floor.

Some photos of the property submitted as part of the application

The plans would see the upper floor converted into six studio flats, which itself will require an additional storey added to the structure.

The sales agent of the property has confirmed that the offices have been empty for approximately 18 months.

The application proposal document says that the creation of flats is “an acceptable compromise that makes efficient use of the existing property,” considering the upper floors are neither required, nor in demand because of their size and access.

With regards to the design of the new flats, the architects aim to create a forward looking and traditional in design, and they cite the incorporation of principles of sustainability both in the construction and operation of the building as a key objective.