Northampton town centre businesses remain without power after smoke 'billowed' up from the pavement

Streets in the centre of Northampton remain without power after smoke seemed to billow out from underneath the street this morning.

Derngate had to be shut between Guildhall Road and Victoria Promenade this morning after reports of smoke coming from a junction box in Derngate.

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution has confirmed 37 properties in the area remain without power, meaning a number of businesses have decided to remain closed today (Monday (July 3).

He said: "Engineers were sent out to the scene and for safety reasons had to isolate the supplies to the area.

"The smoke was caused by a fault in the equipment.

"This resulted in 27 properties losing power at 8am.

"They are still without power, however we are working to dig into the footpath to replace the equipment.

"We are working as quickly as we can, but we haven't got an estimated time (of completion) yet.

"There could be multiple utilities down there. Once we have dug down we do not know what we are going to find."

Jonathan Williams, director of Montague Jeffery, spotted smoke 'billowing' from a junction box in Derngate at around 6.30am.

The fault has affected properties in Guildhall Road, Derngate, St Giles Street and Castillian Street.