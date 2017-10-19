Northampton Town boost hardship fund to help wider football ‘family’

Northampton Town Football Club have given a financial boost to a charity which helps members of the wider football ‘family’.

Northamptonshire County FA’s Swain Benevolent Fund was presented with £744 by Northampton Town Football Club at Sixfields.

After hosting Northamptonshire FA’s Maunsell Cup Final in July, The Cobblers decided to donate its proceeds from the fixture to the fund which supports players who are suffering financial hardship as a result of football-related injuries.

The registered charity, which relies solely on donations from clubs, leagues and individuals, was set up to support local grassroots players and their families in times of financial need.

It also offers grants to help match officials, volunteers and administrators who are suffering financial hardship or other disadvantages as a result of injury or illness – all of whom serve the game under the Northamptonshire FA by means of affiliation, registration or membership.

Gary Biddulph, Northamptonshire FA Business Manager, said: “I would like to sincerely thank Northampton Town for their generous donation to our Swain Benevolent Fund.

“We understand the stress and financial complications that a football-related injury can cause, which is why we’re keen to support as many as possible who find themselves in those difficult situations.”

For further details about the Swain Benevolent Fund please visit www.NorthamptonshireFA.com or call Gary Biddulph on 01604 678402.