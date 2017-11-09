Northampton to Tangiers ‘Rust Bucket Challenge’ raises £13k - and counting

Staff of a Northampton-based building developer have completed an epic journey - all for a charity close to home.

Redrow staff have made an epic journey from Northampton to North Africa.

They’d geared up to raise £10,000 for the Henry Allen Trust, but overtook their target thanks to the generosity of colleagues, housing industry contacts, friends, family and people they met along the way.

At the latest count they have already raised more than £13,000, with money still coming in.

Redrow Homes (South Midlands) has a strong link with the Henry Allen Trust after marketing co-ordinator Mandy Howie’s daughter Chase bonded with Henry while they were receiving treatment for cancer.

Sadly they both lost their cancer battles, Chase aged 18 and Henry just four.

The Henry Allen Trust was created in Henry’s memory to support families battling childhood cancer.

Andrew Morgan, land manager for Redrow Homes (South Midlands), came up with the idea of the ‘Rust Bucket Challenge’ which saw four teams of Redrow staff drive from their divisional office in Northampton to Morocco in cars purchased for less than £500.

It wasn’t an easy ride for the teams with competitors pleased to have reached their final destination.

Andrew said: “The first day was really tough - the last car took 12 hours to get from Northampton to the first stop because they missed a ferry.

“We had a good laugh but it was quite a challenge to sit in a car for nine hours a day, not sleep well at night and then get up and do it all again.”

Andrew added: “People on the ferry were impressed by what we were doing and why, but the best reactions were in France, Brits at service stations asked us about the challenge and made donations,”

Donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/redrowsm