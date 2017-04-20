Northampton to host free Hare Krishna festival

Northampton is to host an evening festival devoted to celebrating the teachings and lifestyle of the Hare Krishna movement.

The free festival, with its message of universal, non-sectarian love, simple living, service and spiritual connections, offers music and food - and happiness.

Festival-goers will be able to sample a vegetarian feast, join in discussions and browse a small market offers fascinating books, incense many colourful items.

Whether the food, music, wisdom or meditation, we hope everyone finds something to enhance their path towards peace and happiness.

Well known all over the world for their shaven heads, bright saffron robes, for giving out free food and their famous mantra, the event is expected to see hundreds attend.

ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) and local members of the Hare Krishna movement have teamed up to invite the public to the festivities.

Giridhari Das, a Hare Krishna monk who heads up the UK festival team, said: “Probably best known from the Glastonbury Festival or for singing in the streets of London, as the Hare Krishna Festival team we tend to appear all over the place -at carnivals, theatres or town halls we like to be with the people.”

The Hare Krishna Movement follows ancient teachings of devotional yoga with roots in the Vedic culture of India, dating back over 5,000 years.

Narada Das, PR & Communications at ISKCON Festivals officer, added: “The Krishna Consciousness message is for everyone. It’s a non-sectarian message of love, connecting the self with the original spiritual source, Krishna.”

Northampton’s Hare Krishna festival is free, and includes music, dance, and free vegetarian food.

The event will be held at Northampton’s Doddridge Centre, 109 St James’ Road, at 7pm on Friday May 5.

For more details visit www.harekrishnafestivals.com, follow @HKFestivalsUK on Twitter, or go to ‘Hare Krishna Festivals UK’ on Facebook.