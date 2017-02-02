Northampton theatre calls on showbiz pet dogs for opera role

The Royal & Derngate is calling on pet owners to nominate their pet pooch for a leading role in the spotlight.

Ellen Kent Productions is looking for dogs to appear in the romantic opera La Bohème, which is coming to the town on Wednesday, March 3.

Opera director and producer Ellen Kent said: “People say never work with children or animals but I love to do both. The first time was 20 years ago when my pet cat was in one of my productions and was an instant hit.

“Since then we’ve had horses, dogs, goldfish and even a golden eagle with a 6ft wingspan on stage. Many years ago when we did La Bohème and asked local people to volunteer their pets it was a huge success.

“We even used a rescue dog once and found him dozens of new owners. We’re a nation of animal lovers after all. I’m sure there is plenty of doggie talent out there.”

The pet dog needs to be well-behaved and small and the owner must be prepared to go onstage in costume to look after him or her.

Anyone who would like their dog to be considered should email a photograph to Mrs Kent at ellen@ellenkent.co.uk by 17 February.

Applicants should include their contact number and address as well as the breed, height, weight, age and name of their dog.

Mrs Kent will contact the successful owner several weeks before the performance.