Northampton teenager given four-year football banning order after Euro tournament clash

A Northampton teen has been banned from football matches for four years following his involvement in the disorder witnessed in Marseille during the Euro 2016 championships.

Jamie Markie, 17, of Briar Hill Walk, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday, January 11).

Northamptonshire Police applied for the civil banning order as part of Operation Novella, a large-scale policing operation to combat disorder and anti-social behaviour involving UK football fans.

PC Nick Price, Northamptonshire’s football policing officer, said: “We received evidence to show that Markie was in Marseille in June when disorder broke out during Euro 2016, which is why the application was made for a football banning order.

“We work closely with colleagues in the UK Football Policing Unit and we are committed to combating violence at matches in the UK and abroad.”

The banning order restricts Markie from attending any regulated football match within the UK while also restricting his travel outside of the UK when the England football team are playing abroad.

“We want all football matches to be family events where parents can confidently take their children in the knowledge they will be safe and secure," PC Price added.

“I hope Markie’s conviction, and the imposition of a lengthy banning order, will serve as a strong deterrent in the future to others who may want to get involved in this level of disorder.”