Northampton teenage girl with IQ of 160 earns her 14th GCSE

A Northampton schoolgirl who took her first GCSEs when she was 13 has now racked up over a dozen A and A* qualifications.

Cerys Cooksammy-Parnell, 16, a student at Northampton High School in Hardingstone, opened her results envelope yesterday (August 24) to find she had aced nine exams and scored 100 per cent in both her RE and Further Science tests.

The teenage girl made headlines four years ago when she scored an IQ of 162 when she sat the MENSA - at age 11.

In total, Cerys now has 13 GCSEs graded A or A* after passing three exams for Law, General Studies and Psychology when she was in Year 8.

Clutching her results yesterday, Cerys said: "I'm just amazed at how many pieces of paper there are. But I'm really happy with the results, it's a massive shock.

"Despite having academic success in the past, the only pressure I feel is from me. My parents say the only person holding you back is yourself."

Between revising sessions, Cerys also found time to talk her way to second place at the national finals of the Chrystall Public Speaking Competition arguing that 16-year-olds should be given the right to vote.

She is going on to the historic Rugby School for her A Levels, where she plans to take Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics.