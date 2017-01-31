Northampton teen recalled to prison for not 'meeting conditions of his release'

A Northampton teenager who caused criminal damage and handled stolen goods is being recalled to prison after failing to stick to his licence conditions.

Kyle Jordan Turay, 19, previously of Arthur Street, Kingsthorpe Hollow, Northampton, is wanted on recall to prison for failing to meet the conditions of his release.

Turay was jailed last year after being convicted of criminal damage, driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods, and was released on licence in November 2016.

He is wanted on recall to serve the remainder of his sentence after failing to attend his probation office, make contact with his offender manager or reside at the address listed on his licence and required as a condition of his release.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help in tracing him, and anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force on 101. They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.